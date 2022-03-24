Picture of house made of mirror goes viral; people call it ‘London’s invisible house’

Have you ever seen a house made of glass? There is a home in Richmond, London, that meets this description. Residents in Richmond are frequently spotted admiring their looks on the huge mirror panels of ‘London’s Invisible House’.

The glasshouse has become a puzzle on social media. A user asked, ‘Trying to work out if I can take selfies in this or if the owners inside can see me doing it’. Another said he is living in the area for around 10 years and had driven past the glasshouse more times than he could remember and ‘honestly’ never seen it.

Also Read: Osmania University researchers discover three new species of lizards

A family who prefers to remain anonymous, lives in the mirrored home, which is located on the busy A316 road by the Richmond Circus roundabout, near Richmond Underground station. They said to reporters that their property has one-way mirrors, which means passers-by can’t see into their home, but inhabitants can glance outside. They further said how they frequently observe individuals altering their hair and clothing in their house’s massive mirrors. The family also explained that when their designer offered the concept, he mentioned how the mirrors would allow the house to ‘talk with its environment’, which is why they decided to go forward with it.