Police case filed against Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara

Vignesh Shivan and Ladysuperstar Nayanthara have been charged with trademark infringement for naming their production company ‘Rowdy Pictures.’ According to the lawsuit, the moniker will incite rowdies and rowdism.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan formed a new company named ‘Rowdy Pictures’, which produced the flicks ‘Pebbles’ (2021) and ‘Rocky’ (2021). Despite the fact that the production firm is decades old, a police complaint was made against them on Tuesday, alleging that the name will incite Rowdies.

It’s worth noting that the company was given the name ‘Rowdy Pictures’ after Vignesh Shivan’s film ‘Naanum Rowdydhan’, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the key roles. The film was a box office smash that helped Vignesh Shivan establish himself as a filmmaker while also assisting him in finding his lady love.

