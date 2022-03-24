Samantha unfollows Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, shares a cryptic post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split in 2021. The former couple made the rumours official by publishing a joint public statement regarding their separation just before their fourth wedding anniversary.

The actress has now unfollowed Naga Chaitanya on social media, implying that she has formally severed all connections with the actor, yet he continues to follow her. Samantha also shared a cryptic message about inner power after the same news started to circulate.

Samantha had previously erased all hers and Naga’s images from her Instagram account, including the one announcing their split. Samantha was recently seen in the special song ‘Oo Antava’ from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The actress will be next seen in ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which is set to hit theatres in April 2022.