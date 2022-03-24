‘Sister appreciation post’: Alia Bhatt shares throwback picture with Shaheen from Maldives trip

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is very close with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and often spends quality time with her, shared an appreciation post for her sibling on Thursday. The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo featuring the adorable sibling duo from their recent Maldives trip.

In the picture, Alia could be seen donning a floral printed dress, while Shaheen wore a magenta coloured outfit. ‘Sister appreciation post I love you @shaheenb you make everything better’, she captioned the post.

On the unversed, Alia had flown to the tropical paradise for her 29th birthday celebration, where she was accompanied by Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan. On her birthday, Alia had introduced fans to Isha, her character from the upcoming Ayan Mukherjee directorial ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. meanwhile on the work front, her future projects include ‘RRR’, ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Darlings’.