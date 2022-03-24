Sitara Ghattamaneni’s ‘Penny’ song clocks 20 million views

Penny, a song from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Pata’, has surpassed 20 million views on YouTube. It also stars Mahesh Babu’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Penny is her first endeavour.

Mahesh Babu and his daughter can be seen dancing to the upbeat music in the video. Everyone has been mesmerised by the father-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, Kalavathi, a song from Sarkaru Vaari Pata has emerged as the new love anthem for the season. The song has received over 100 million views since its debut on February 13.

Sarkaru Vaari Pata will be released internationally on May 12. It will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.