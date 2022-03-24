Special Edition 65 ‘Twins of Royal Enfield’ begin deliveries!

Royal Enfield’s 650 Twin models, including the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650, are among the most popular in the manufacturer’s lineup. Despite its once-obscure status, this Indian manufacturer became a global star thanks to these two motorcycles. A robust platform and timeless retro looks made the 650 Twins unparalleled value for money for the budget-conscious retro bike crowd.

A limited-edition 650 Twin was unveiled to commemorate Royal Enfield’s 120th anniversary at EICMA 2021. Blacked-out engine components and special cosmetic additions adorned both the Interceptor and Continental GT 650, which came in sleek and sophisticated color schemes. A total of 480 of these bikes were produced for distribution across Europe, America, and Southeast Asia. There were 120 units allocated for the Indian market, and deliveries to the lucky owners have already begun.

The Royal Enfield 650 Twins 120th Anniversary Edition features a number of cosmetic upgrades. The bike features an all-black design with golden accents. There are brass tank badges, golden pinstripes, and the 120th Anniversary logo on the fuel tank, which is finished in ‘Black Chrome’. Royal Enfield has also included accessories such as a fly screen, an engine protector, heel guards, and bar-end mirrors that are optional extras on standard models.

Except for cosmetic additions, the engines and mechanicals of the bikes remain the same. Therefore, they are still powered by a 648cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. These bikes have 270-degree crankshafts which produce a V-twin sound and performance, very much in keeping with the relaxed nature of the bikes. The vehicle has a horsepower rating of 47 and a torque rating of 38 ft-lbs. The bike is supported by standard telescopic forks and preload-adjustable rear shocks, meanwhile, disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS ensure a safe stop.