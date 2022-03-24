Theatre owners forced to drop Puneeth Rajkumar starrer ‘James’ from cinemas; Read on

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film ‘James’ is being dropped from theatres across Karnataka, said producer Kishore Pathikonda.

Currently, the film is limited to allot only one show every day by the theatre proprietors. Pathikonda also stated that he have no idea who pushed the theatre owners to make this choice. However, he is now in discussions with exhibitors to expand the number of shows.

James was released in theatres on the first birth anniversary of Puneeth on March 17. As this is the actor’s last film, his fans flocked down to the theatres to watch it. However, after a week in theatres, the proprietors of the theatres are obliged to remove James off the screens.

Speaking about the current controversy, Producer Kishore Pathikonda said to a leading daily, ‘Theatre owners called me and said that they’ll play one show either in the morning or in the second show. I don’t know who pressured them. I told them that I do not wish to drop the shows because it is his (Puneeth Rajkumar’s) last movie’.

James is a slick action thriller written and directed by Chethan Kumar. Priya Anand, Srikanth Meka, and Sarath Kumar also play major parts in the film. At the box office, the film has grossed over Rs 127 crore and is still going strong.