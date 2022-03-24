Validity of learner’s licenses extended

New Delhi: Delhi government has extended the validity of learner’s licenses, which are going to expire by March 31. The validity of such licenses is extended for a period of 2 months up to May 31. Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced this decision.

The order issued by the Transport Department on Thursday said that the validity of driving learner’s licenses has been extended from time to time because driving skill test and new appointments for the test were suspended in Delhi due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the traffic department launched e-learner’s license facility. This will allow applicants to take the driving test from his home or workplace. People can apply online for a learner’s license. The applicants are given slots to take the driving test without having to visit any office of the department. The license is delivered to the address of successful applicants.