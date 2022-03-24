Vivek Agnihotri slams IAS officer who asked him to donate earnings of ‘The Kashmir Files’

‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri took a shot at IAS official Niyaz Khan after he asked him to donate all of the film’s profits to the education of Brahmin children in Kashmir. Vivek took to Twitter to request Khan’s appointment so that they can talk about how Khan too can assist with the royalty of his penned books. As per his Twitter bio, Khan has published seven novels.

Earlier, the IAS officer wrote on Twitter, ‘Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great. People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings. I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity’.

Responding to the tweet, Vivek added, ‘Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko (I’m coming to Bhopal on the 25th). Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer’.

Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer. https://t.co/9P3oif8nfL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

The Kashmir Files has become one of the most popular post-pandemic films. It is dominating headlines and box office receipts, and the film also sparked a social media frenzy. Taking to Twitter, on Monday, Vivek Agnihotri shared a Facebook screenshot of netizens sharing their thoughts on his film. One of the comments read, ‘For the first time in my life, saw a movie in a theatre after which the hall was completely silent… there were no conversations, No laughter, just pin drop silence… a symbol of how the movie impacted the people… I had this heaviness in my heart… almost choked many times’.