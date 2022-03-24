White tigress suffering from ataxia dies in Chennai’s Vandalur Zoo

In Vandaloor Zoo, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, a 13-year-old white tigress named Akanksha died in its cage about 9 pm on Wednesday, March 23.

According to reports, the animal was being treated for ataxia, which causes problems with balance and coordination. The condition may have caused due to damage to the brain, nerves or muscles.

For several days, the animal did not respond well to its treatment. The tigress had been off feed for two days. It had very limited activity and did not consume any food. The tigress was also showing complete paralytic symptoms while in treatment.

Also Read: PM Modi meets Aayush Kundal, calls him an inspiration

Officials at the zoo stated that the animal died despite all efforts to save it. Experts from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) will conduct the postmortem procedures.

Also Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops Dhanush’s name from her social media handles