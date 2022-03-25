Aadhar Card – Ration Card linking deadline extended

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the deadline of Aadhaar Card linking with ration cards. The last date to link both the cards will be June 30,2022. Earlier the last date was fixed as March 31.

The linking of Aadhar Card with ration card will help migrant labourers, who are denied their entitled food grains in the place of their temporary workplace, especially under the National Food Security Act.

Follow these steps to link ration card with Aadhaar Card:

Go to the official website of Aadhaar – uidai.gov.in.

Here click on ‘Start Now’

Fill your address including district and state name

Then click on ‘Ration Card Benefit’ option

Enter your Aadhaar number, Ration card number, e-mail address and mobile number

After doing this OTP will come on your registered mobile number

As you enter the OTP, you will get the message of process completion on your screen

As soon as the whole process is completed, your Aadhaar will be verified and it will be linked with your ration card.

How to link Ration card with Aadhaar offline:

For linking the ration card with the Aadhaar, the necessary documents will have to be submitted at the ration card centre. These documents include Aadhaar copy, ration card copy and passport size photo of the ration card holder.

Biometric data verification of your Aadhaar can also be done at the ration card centre.