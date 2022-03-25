Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Yogi on his oath taking at ‘SP built stadium’

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, mocked the new BJP government on Friday, saying that the new ministers were sworn in at a stadium built by the Samajwadi Party.

‘Congratulations to the new government that they are taking the oath in the stadium built by the Samajwadi Party. The oath should not be taken only to form the government, but also to provide true service to the people,’ In a Hindi tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said.

The swearing-in ceremony for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers took place in the 50,000-seat Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Yogi Adityanath was elected as the BJP’s legislative party’s leader in Uttar Pradesh, after which he declared his intention to form the state’s government.