Bhagwant Mann announces Punjab MLAs to get pension for only one term

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Friday that all MLAs and ex-MLAs in the state will receive a pension for only one term, regardless of how many times they are elected. He also stated that the allowances paid to MLAs’ families will be reduced.

Mann, who was sworn in as Punjab’s chief minister last week, has announced several of the reforms for the state. Mann said on Tuesday that his government will regularise the service of 35,000 contractual employees, just days after announcing intentions to fill 25,000 posts in government departments. He also promised 10,000 employment in the Punjab Police Department, with the remainder in other departments such as boards and corporations.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request a special financial package worth Rs 1 lakh crore from the Centre for the state’s economic revival. He also urged PM Modi to ensure the people of Punjab’s holistic development and welfare.