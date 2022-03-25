CBI starts investigation into Birbhum killings.

The CBI has launched an investigation into the killings of eight people earlier this month in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. The agency was ordered to investigate the matter by a bench of the Calcutta High Court.

On March 21, miscreants set fire to ten houses in Birbhum’s Bogtui village, killing eight people, including women and children. The incident was seen as retaliation for the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC’s local panchayat’s ‘upa-pradhan.’

The Calcutta High Court took suo motu notice of the incident and ordered an investigation by the CBI. The West Bengal government was also given orders not to conduct its investigation into the case and instead allow the CBI to do so. On Wednesday, a team from the CBI’s Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) visited Bogtui to collect samples for forensic examination. On Friday, the team went over the residences that had been destroyed by the fire.

WB police arrested the local TMC leader Anarul Hossain in connection with the case. At least two police officials have also been suspended.