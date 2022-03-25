CSIR Aroma mission now to cultivate fragrant plants bringing aroma in to the Himalayan region ;

The aroma mission of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will soon see lemon grass and marigold being cultivated in gram panchayats and societies surrounding Palampur.

Dev Surya Himalayan Organic Private Limited and the Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) Palampur have signed an agreement to promote the development of aromatic crops. On around 336 acres, 10 lakh lemon grass slips and 75kg aromatic marigold seeds will be sown as part of the aroma mission. A total of 1,209 farmers in the area will benefit from the project.

Sanjay Kumar, director of the CSIR-IHBT in Palampur, said the aroma mission was launched in 2017 to promote the cultivation of high-value aromatic crops for socio-economic upliftment and creating jobs for farmers and the rural masses.