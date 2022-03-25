From March 27, SpiceJet to suspend daily flights from Jaisalmer to Delhi and Jaipur.

Due to a lack of tourists visiting Jaislamer in Rajasthan during the summer season, private airline Spicejet has decided to suspend daily flights from the city to Delhi and Jaipur from March 27. From March 27, daily flights from Jaisalmer to Delhi and Jaipur will be suspended till the next tourism season in October.

The decision has disappointed locals, residents, defence officials, and other government authorities because of the limited access and connectivity to Jaisalmer.

Abhinav Jain, deputy director of the Jaisalmer civil airport, confirmed the information and stated that the last flight to Delhi and Jaipur will take place on March 26. According to him, the new schedule would be released in October.