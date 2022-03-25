‘Give it to the needy’; BJP slams Maharashtra govt for giving flats to MLAs

The Maharashtra government’s decision to give 300 flats in Mumbai to MLAs was criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jitendra Ahwad, the state housing minister, made the announcement.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that, instead the flats should be given to widows of army jawans and front-line workers. According to the saffron party, these houses are being handed over to the MLAs because MVA is afraid they may defect and join the BJP.

‘We are not against houses being given to MLAs but they should prioritise widows of army jawans and front line workers who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic. These people should be given free houses first. The government has tried to defame MLAs by announcing this scheme. This is a move by MVA to keep their flock together,’ Kadam said.

In response to these allegations, Ahwad stated that these flats are not given away for free and would not be handed to Mumbai MLAs. ‘MLAs from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) would be ineligible for these apartments, which would only be available to legislators who did not own a home in Mumbai. Many people, including actors, media workers, and others, have flats. This isn’t a brand-new statement. Ram Kadam should tell his party’s MLAs not to apply for these homes. The cost of these houses ranges from Rs 70 lakhs to Rs 1 crore ‘Ahwad said.