Kejriwal’s comments on The Kashmir Files ‘inhumane’ says Pramod Sawant

Dr Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, has criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his recent comments on the controversial film The Kashmir Files. According to Sawant, Kejriwal’s remarks are inhumane and an insult to those who had been victims of atrocities in the valley.

This follows Arvind Kejriwal’s recent comments about the film at the Delhi assembly’s budget session, which went viral on Thursday. The Delhi Chief Minister said that, ‘They [BJP] are saying make Kashmir Files tax free. Why do you want to make it tax free? If you are so interested, then tell Vivek Agnihotri to put on YouTube. That way, the film will be free for all and everybody will be able to see it as well.’

The film Kashmir Files has been the subject of controversy since its release, yet the Goa Chief Minister has declared it tax-free. Pramod Sawant praised the movie for its’realistic portrayal.’ He had even criticized the Congress government, claiming that successive Congress governments had never cared for the Kashmiri Hindus’ welfare.