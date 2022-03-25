Mumbai court rejects MLC Praveen Darekar anticipatory bail plea;

The anticipatory bail application of BJP MLC Praveen Darekar was rejected by a special court in Mumbai that deals with cases involving elected representatives. Special Judge Rahul Rokde, on the other hand, granted protection from coercion until Tuesday, March 29.

An FIR was filed against Darekar last week after he was elected to a labourers’ organisation despite the fact that he is not a labourer. According to the allegation, Darekar filed an affidavit claiming to be an independent businessman while contesting the assembly elections in 2016. It went on to say that the family assets were valued at Rs 2.13 crore, and that his monthly salary was Rs 2.5 lakh, which could not be that of a labourer, according to the complaint.

Darekar had sought bail from the court in anticipation of an arrest once the FIR was lodged against him. Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat had opposed his request, claiming that the inquiry is still in its early stages and that any protection given to Darekar will harm the case’s progress.