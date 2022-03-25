No more punctured tyres to spoil your holiday! Puncture guard tyres are fitted in new gen cars ; a report ;

Puncture Guard tyres for four-wheelers have just been introduced in India by JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. The new tyres have been made for the Indian market. They will be available in the market for new generation cars. Puncture Guard tyres feature a self-healing elastomer inner coat applied to the inside of the tyre to heal punctures. This technology enables tyres with multiple punctures to self-repair punctures caused by nails or other sharp objects up to 6.0 mm diameter instantly.

The Puncture Guard tyre has been tested across all Indian road and off-road surfaces, according to the company. They are designed to improve road safety as well as minimise accidents , as they are as they are secure and perform optimally. Commenting on the occasion, Dr Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, said, ‘JK Tyre has always been a front-runner to innovation-led technological development’.

‘With the introduction of Smart tyre technology in 2020 and now the Puncture Guard Tyre technology, we have yet again delivered on our commitment to provide advanced mobility solutions to our customers. This technology offers a high level of safety and convenience to vehicle owners. The Puncture Guard tyre technology was part of the concept tyres unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 and in line with JK Tyre’s initiative to foray into breakthrough innovations this year’,he added.