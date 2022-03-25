One-way traffic on Srinagar-Leh route reopens; light vehicles allowed

The crucial 434-kilometer Srinagar-Leh Highway has reopened for one-way traffic after being closed for nearly 73 days. Only light vehicles will be allowed on the Srinagar-Leh highway, which connects Ladakh with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir.

The highway was opened due to the joint efforts of the Union Territory governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for the benefit of the people. According to news agency ANI, the BRO achieved this feat through its frontline projects, Vijayak and Beacon.

Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, reopened last week after a 73-day closure, compared to an average of 135 days in previous years, breaking a 60-year-old record.

According to local media sources, the Srinagar-Leh highway was reopened to vehicular movement due to the efforts of Project Vijayak and the Beacon of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), as the snow clearance operation was finished in the quickest time possible. From Sonamarg, Project Beacon cleared the zero point near Zojila, and Project Vijayak cleared the Kargil side.