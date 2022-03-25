Overcome pain during menstruation with these Ayurvedic tips ;

Women’s menstruation is an integral part of their lives. There are some who think these days are just like any other regular day, and there are others who think they are like a roller coaster ride. Many women suffer from cramps during their menstrual cycle. However, the real worry begins when the cramps become unbearable. Although the reasons for taking painkillers can differ, everyone commonly uses them. In the long run, this may not be the best solution. To help all women with menstrual cramps, we have found some Ayurvedic tips from experts that can help you manage them effectively and naturally.

Avoid vigorous exercise

An Ayurvedic doctor, Dr. Varalakshmi Yanamandra, shared a video on Instagram describing how strenuous activities can aggravate the Vata dosha in female bodies. Periods can become more painful and bleed excessively as a result. On the ‘Art of Living’ blog, it is suggested that women should avoid vigorous or intense exercise during the first three days of their period. As an alternative, one can go for a walk, perform yoga asanas and meditate to cure the pain.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ca9Swnoo_aL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Eat warm, properly prepared food

Cold foods like salad, raw vegetables, smoothies, and so on are usually popular among people on a weight loss journey. The blog states that it is important to have simple home-cooked warm food during menstruation.

Enjoy a cup of soothing tea

Tea is not only a great remedy for your body but also helps you realize how stressed your brain is. The anti-oxidant properties of tea help soothe the pain. One can have chamomile tea, ginger tea, green tea, mint tea, turmeric tea and so on to feel better.

Get enough rest

One of the best ways to release stress created during periods is by resting. Art of Living blog suggests resting your body properly and avoiding over-exertion. The pain can make it hard to sleep, but waking up early and sleeping longer can have a positive impact on one’s body and mind.

Sit in the sunlight for a while

Researchers have found that sunlight has the ability to reduce the production of cramp-producing chemical prostaglandins.