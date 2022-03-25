Satellite image shows a ‘mountain of stolen bikes’ in a man’s backyard

Earlier this week, UK police arrested a 55-year-old man after discovering a large collection of stolen bicycles in his back garden, which was large enough to be seen on Google Earth. 500 bicycles were found piled on top of each other at Littlemore, Oxford, reported the Daily Mail. The bicycles could be seen via satellite.

The officers are in the process of trying to identify the owner of the bicycles found on the man’s property. Upon receiving a complaint from neighbours who claimed that the haul had plagued them with rats, the police were contacted. They said that it was increasing by the week.

Last week, the man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possessing criminal property. He was later released pending further investigation. The Thames Valley Police told the BBC that a warrant had been issued against the man. According to neighbours, police were sorting through hundreds of bikes at the address.

The 55-year-old man had lived in the neighbourhood for nearly a decade, according to one of the neighbours. ‘I started reporting his festering collection of bikes four years ago, but it’s been going on for about five years,’ Colleen Butler told Daily Mail. ‘I made the first report because the amount of bikes was just ridiculous,’ she added.

Social media users have commented on the photos. The comment was: ‘Cracks me up no one noticed it earlier. Surely you’d think it suspicious to have a garden overflowing with bicycles?’ Others agreed, asking ‘Did the neighbours not notice it…?’