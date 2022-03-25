Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP over raids, saying, ‘Put me in jail if you want to.’

‘If Nawab Malik had a relationship with global terrorist Dawood Ibramin, why didn’t the central agencies find it out?’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked on Friday. The Maharashtra chief minister said in a speech to the state assembly that ‘What were central authorities doing if Nawab Malik had been in contact with Dawood Ibrahim for years? The case is presently in front of a court.’

Uddhav’s statement comes only days after officials from the Enforcement Directorate seized about 6.45 crore rupees from his brother-in-law Shridhar Patankar’s residence. ‘The way you’ve assaulted my family and threatened to jail me…What is the use of exposing things? The court considers the evidence and makes a decision… Put me in prison; I’m not Krishna, but can you say you’re not Kans?’ he added.

He further stated that no one is aware of Dawood’s location. “You fought for election last year in the name of Ram Mandir. Are you going to beg for votes in Dawood’s name now? Did Obama seek for votes in Osama bin Laden’s name? Will you kill Dawood if you have the courage? “He questioned further.

He went on to accuse Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the opposition and former Maharashtra chief minister, of being recruited by the Enforcement Directorate, claiming that Fadnavis had provided all case-related data to the central law enforcement agency.