Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal on BJP’s demand to make the film tax-free

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested that if people are so keen to see ‘The Kashmir Files’, they can urge filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to upload the film on YouTube.

During the present Assembly session on Thursday, he was responding to the demand for making ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free. ‘Where is the question of making it (the film) tax-free’, Kejriwal asked.

BJP lawmakers asked that ‘The Kashmir Files’ be made tax-free in the national capital during the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi Assembly. Kejriwal said that if filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wants everyone to see the film, he should put it on YouTube and make it available to everyone.

The Delhi CM made a jab at BJP leaders who had demanded that the film be tax-free in Delhi. He said, ‘he (Agnihotri) has earned crores in the name of Kashmiri Pandits and you are putting up posters on the walls. Few years back, a film titled `Bunty Aur Babli` was released wherein some characters could be seen raising slogans to fulfil their demands, but when the leader asks what are their demands, they appeared unaware of the same’.

He went on to say that some individuals shouted slogans during the LG’s address on Wednesday, with some asking that ‘The Kashmir Files’ be tax-free and others threatening to close liquor stores.

Also read: Woman recreates ‘The Kashmir Files’ poster with her blood, Vivek Agnihotri shares picture

Kejriwal further said, without naming individuals, that they merely say what they are ordered to say. ‘Inside this House, they praised the farm laws, and after they were repealed, they praised that move too. Then they protested against liquor shops. Now they have come up with `The Kashmir Files`… I have only one request for all of you, think about the nation’.