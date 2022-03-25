Woman asks where she can get SRK’s necklace in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Dharma Productions delivers it

A Twitter user Harnidh took to her Twitter handle around four days ago to enquire a simple question to her followers. She was desperate to learn how she might obtain a necklace worn by Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

The tweet received a reply from none other than Dharma Productions itself. Reacting to the tweet, the official account of the production house wrote, ‘Slide into our DM with your location and we’ll send some over’.

Slide into our DM with your location and we’ll send some over? — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 20, 2022

Soon after, she received two necklaces that are very identical to those worn by Shah Rukh Khan. Harnidh recounted the surprising experience on Twitter, she wrote, ‘How it started and how it’s going…this made me smile SO HARD! Thank you for making a girl’s silly dream come true’. She also tagged Dharma Productions in the post.

How it started and how it’s going…this made my smile SO HARD!!!! Thank you @DharmaMovies for making a girl’s silly dream come true ??? pic.twitter.com/uoSkvl3xyK — harnidh.eth (@chiaseedpuddin) March 23, 2022

Also Read: Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal on BJP’s demand to make the film tax-free

The tweet was shared on March 23 and has since received a number of responses from individuals who couldn’t believe Harnidh’s good fortune. So far, it has earned more than 1,500 likes.

A Twitter user wrote, ‘Good things happening to good people, so yay!’, another added, ‘This is so damn cool. Cannot wait to see you sport this’.