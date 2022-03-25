Woman recreates ‘The Kashmir Files’ poster with her blood, Vivek Agnihotri shares picture

The Kashmir Files has not only been a box office triumph, but it has also made a great influence on the people who have seen it. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and others feature in the film, which tells the narrative of the Kashmiri Pandits’ escape during the Kashmir Insurgency. On March 11, the film was released in a restricted number of theatres. Due to the excellent response to the film, theatres have increased the number of screens all across the country.

The heartbreaking story of Kashmiri Pandits struck a number of individuals profoundly. A woman was recently inspired by the film and recreated the poster using her own blood. She posted photos of herself receiving blood transfusions from medical professionals before recreating.

When director Vivek Agnihotri saw the post, he posted it on his Facebook page and added, ‘OMG. Unbelievable. I don’t know what to say… how to thank Manju Soni Ji. Shat shat pranam. Gratitude. If anyone knows her, pl share her contacts with me in DM. #RightToJustice’

Meanwhile, in only two weeks, The Kashmir Files has surpassed Rs. 200 crore at the box office. Several Bollywood celebrities and high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have praised the film.