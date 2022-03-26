9 Dalits, 20 OBCs in Yogi’s Cabinet

In a historic election victory, the Bharatiya Janta Party has won a second term in power in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath, too, has been re-elected for a second term, the first in 37 years. In the crucial state elections, seen by many as a semi-final before the high-stakes 2024 general election, the BJP, which has traditionally had Brahmins and Thakurs as its main vote base, has gone to great lengths to woo the Dalits, in addition to the Bhumihars and Jats.

Including major politicians, Yogi Adityanath took the oath of office today, 52 leaders were sworn in as ministers at a ceremony attended by 85,000 people. 18 have been appointed to the Cabinet, 14 are Ministers of State with independent responsibilities, and 20 are junior ministers. The posts in the party have been carefully distributed among leaders who represent the lower classes, Muslims, and members of the Sikh minority.

Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet is made up of 21 upper caste members, including the chief minister, 20 Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and nine Dalits, with one minister each from the Muslim, Sikh, and Punjabi communities. Yadavs have also been given a prominent position in representation.