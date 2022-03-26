‘Anupamaa’ actress Anagha Bhosale quits acting, cites religious beliefs

Anagha Bhosale, who had earlier voiced her desire to leave the television profession, has finally made her choice public. Anagha wrote a note on social media announcing her formal departure from the film and television business.

According to the post, she is deciding to leave the profession for her ‘religious beliefs and spiritual path’.

Anagha said in her statement that people should recognise that human birth is a gift from God to serve and adore him and to propagate Krishna awareness.

She began her statement by confirming her departure from the film and television industries, ‘Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry’.

Anagha further added on Instagram, ‘The field where I was in is way different & tampers with my consciousness levels, makes you something which you are not & takes you away from what you believe in, therefore this was my decision thank you for all the concerns, messages & calls you shared with me and my family, thank you for your love & respect. I feel if you need any answers to read spiritual & holy book, READ SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITA’.

Finally, the former actress added that she will keep her followers updated on her endeavours through images and videos and she respects all religions and each individual’s path with the Almighty.

Anagha, who played Nandini in the famous Starplus serial Anupamaa, had lately left the show. Her co-stars have shown their love and support for the former actress in the comment section.