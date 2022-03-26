Arvind Kejriwal says ‘will challenge bill for merger of Delhi civic bodies in court if need be’

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, said his government will study the Centre’s Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment (MCD) Bill and, if needed, challenge it in court. The Bill, according to Arvind Kejriwal, was introduced to prevent civic body elections from taking place.

‘The MCD Bill (by the Centre) is being introduced to stall (MCD) polling. We will investigate it and, if needed, file a legal challenge. Delimitation, which means no elections, occurs when the number of wards is reduced from 272 to 250. Bill brings MCD under the control of the Centre.’ ANI cited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act On Friday, March 25, a bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to merge the three current civic bodies of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation. According to the Bill’s key provisions, the Centre will have complete power over the civic body.