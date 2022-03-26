Bengal police on Suvendu Adhikari’s tweet: ‘The man next to Mamata Banerjee is a cop, not a sand mafia.’

Suvendu Adhikari, the Bengal Assembly’s Leader of Opposition, tweeted a photo of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Rampurhat, the scene of Tuesday’s arson, and circled a man, identifying him as Tulu Mondal, who is accused of operating illegal stone and sand quarries in the state.

Adhikari wrote, ‘It’s alleged that his mafia syndicate hoards these resources and siphons off vast amounts of royalties that would otherwise have been put in the government’s treasury.’

‘His stronghold over Administration & unholy nexus with high profile people is evident. I am sure, whenever this person would be apprehended by law enforcement agencies, CM would say that thousands of people attend her meetings, how would she know about their whereabouts!!!’ Subhendu Adhikari went on to say that the person owns a disproportionate amount of property both in India and abroad.

Refuting Adhikari’s claims, the West Bengal Police stated the allegations were made with malicious intent. Suvendu Adhikari’s statements are ‘false and done with a mischievous intention to malign and defame’ the West Bengal Police said in a tweet.

‘The person in question is ASI Subrata Batabyal, who is posted to the Directorate of Security and is a part of Mamata Banerjee’s Close Proximity Team. It is unfortunate that social media platforms have been utilised to promote canard.’ It stated.