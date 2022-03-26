Bribery case; CBI books 3 Indian Oil officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two separate cases against Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s General Manager, Chief Manager, and Sales Officer, alleging bribery of Rs 1 lakh in each case.

According to the CBI, the first case was filed after a complaint was filed against IOCL’s General Manager (Retail Sales) and Chief Manager (Retail Sales) on allegations that the General Manager (Retail Sales) demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to execute an agreement with the current owner and transfer the retail outlet’s ownership from the previous owner to the current owner.

NP Rodge (General Manager) and Manish Nandle (Chief Manager) of the company in Nagpur have been identified as the accused. The accused was also alleged of directing the complainant to pay the bribe to the Chief Manager (Retail Sales). The CBI set up a trap for the Chief Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur, who demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The second case arises from a complaint filed against an IOCL sales officer in Gondia (Maharashtra) for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for allowing the complainant’s petrol pump to run smoothly without any delays caused by IOCL in supplying stock, as well as for previous favours rendered to the complainant, according to the statement. Sunil Golar was named as the accused in this case. In both cases, searches are being carried out at the accused’s office and residence.