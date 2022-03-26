‘Check live train status on Google Maps’: Follow these five steps…

Indian railways are cheaper and one of the most commonly used modes of transportation for long-distance travel. They can, however, also be unpredictable. You might have your parents on board the train and that train hasn’t arrived at its scheduled time or you might have a meeting to attend after you deboard, but you don’t know whether it is on time. Similar situations arise when you need quick access to a train’s live running status directly on your smartphone.

Even though there are tons of apps such as ixigo, RailYatri and Where is my train, Google almost three years ago made its Google Map app the fastest way to check the status of any train. There is an iOS and Android version of this feature.

Mostly people are unaware of this feature of Google map. Here is a quick guide to help you track any train’s running status via Google Maps, if you happen to be in a similar situation or simply want to do so. You can check the status of this free app in real-time. Before you start searching, make sure you have an updated Google Map on your phone and an active Google account.

Check the live status of a train;

Step 1: Open the Google Maps app on your phone.

Step 2: Type in your destination station in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the train icon.

Step 4: Select the route option, which has a train icon.

Step 5: Tap on the name of your train, and you’ll see the live running status.