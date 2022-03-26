From April, cost of 800 essential medicines, including paracetamol, is expected to rise by 10.7%.

On Friday, India’s National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority announced a 10.7% increase in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020. This means that beginning April 1, the prices of roughly 800 scheduled medicines on the National List of Essential Medicines, which are needed to treat the majority of common ailments, will increase by 10.7%.

‘Based on the WPI data provided by the office of the Economic Advisor, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the annual change in WPI works out as 10.76607% during the calendar year 2021 over the corresponding period in 2020’ the NPPA notice stated.

Medicines for fever, infections, heart disease, high blood pressure, skin diseases, and anaemia will now be more expensive. Paracetamol, Phenobarbitone, Phenytoin Sodium, Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride, and Metronidazole are examples of such medicines. ‘This is brought to the notice of all concerned for further action as per the provisions of Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013,’ it added.