Fuel prices hiked again, with petrol, diesel rates in Delhi increased by 80 paise

For the fourth time in a week, petrol and diesel prices were raised on Saturday, with the rise taking effect on March 26, 2022. Fuel rates in Delhi are Rs 98.61 per litre for petrol and Rs 89.87 per litre for diesel, effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday.

While petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai have increased by 84 paise and 85 paise, respectively, to Rs 113.35 and Rs 97.55 a litre. Earlier, fuel prices were raised on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Each time, the prices were increased by 80 paise per litre.

The increase in petrol and diesel prices in India is based on a number of factors, including demand for fuel, the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, and refinery consumption ratios, among others. Fuel prices vary from state to state because they are affected by local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.