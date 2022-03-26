‘Future Kerala won’t pardon you,’ writer T Padmanabhan tells government at IFFK, referring Hema Commission Report.

T Padmanabhan, a well-known writer, has told the Kerala government that if the Justice Hema Commission Report, a study on the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, is not made public, ‘future Kerala will not pardon.’

The 91-year-old master storyteller hailed the survivor of the actor assault case in 2017 that led to the establishment of the Commission during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). ‘An undefeated woman,’ he described the survivor, who had been a surprise guest at the IFFK’s inauguration on March 18.

Padmanabhan’s short but powerful speech, which gained wide applause, highlighted the importance of establishing safe workplaces for women in Kerala. ‘Compared to other states, our Kerala is ahead in many things and it continues to progress. However at various levels, especially on the safety of women at workplaces, shouldn’t we progress further?’ he asked