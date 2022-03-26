India logs 1,685 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

In India, at least 1,685 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,16,372 as of Friday. According to data from the Union Ministry of Health, the number of active cases has declined to 21,530 today.

Active cases account for 0.05 percent of all infections. It revealed that the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.75 percent.

Over the span of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 2,531 cases. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 0.29 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 0.35 percent.