Joe Biden meets war refugees in Warsaw; calls Putin ‘a butcher’

Warsaw: US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a ‘butcher’ on Saturday, while meeting fleeing Ukrainian refugees in Poland’s capital Warsaw. According to reports, when Biden was asked what he thought of Putin, the US President said, ‘He’s a butcher’.

Earlier in the day, Biden held a surprise meeting with top Ukrainian officials in Poland, where he and his team discussed how they could further aid the war-torn country. He met with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and defence minister Oleksii Reznikov and their US counterparts- secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin. A White House statement said that he dropped in about an hour after it began and remained for about 40 minutes.

More than 10 million people in Ukraine have been displaced since Russia began its military offensive in the east European nation over a month ago. More than 3.4 million have fled the country, including more than two million who have arrived in Poland.