Keep politics aside, focus on generating employment, says K’taka Congress MLA

On Saturday, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge hit out at the Karnataka government over the state’s unemployment problems. ‘The government statistics speak for itself that they haven’t found investment in the last two years,’ Priyank Kharge stated, claiming that ‘economic development has taken a big hit in the country.’

He requested that the state government respond to inquiries about livelihood and unemployment. ‘I request the government to put politics aside and focus on generating employment,’ the Congress leader added, citing a Karnataka economic survey that claims the state aspires to be a 1 trillion economy.

‘If the school passes an order on uniform, it’s left to students and parents on how to take it,’ Congress leader Priyank Kharge remarked of the recent controversy over wearing hijab in state schools and colleges. ‘The hijab matter is pending with the Supreme Court. We must all follow with the law.’ he added.