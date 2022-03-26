Sources says 8-time MLA Satish Mahana likely to be new Speaker in UP Assembly

Satish Mahana, a BJP leader and eight-time MLA, is likely to be the new Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly according to sources. Satish Mahana was not made a minister in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s new cabinet at the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

The oath will be given to pro-tem Speaker Ramapati Shastri by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday. On March 28-29, the newly elected MLAs will take the oath.

On March 30, Satish Mahana could be sworn in as the new Speaker of the Assembly. Satish Mahana was the Minister of Industrial Development in Yogi Adityanath’s first cabinet.