Wedding bells for actor Navin Kumar and news presenter Kanmani Sekar in June

Tamil actor Navin Kumar is all set to tie the knot with Sun News anchor Kanmani Sekar.

The rumours of the wedding were started by Navin’s social media post with the caption, ‘Expect the unexpected’ a few weeks back. Kanmani later verified the rumour on her social media handle announcing that they were really getting married and were already engaged.

Even before the announcement, Navin also hinted at it by posting a photo of Kanmani and her mother with the comment ‘family’. During a recent award event, the couple revealed that they will get married in June, this year.

On-screen romance of Navin with co-star Hima received a lot of attention among Tamil audience, with some even assuming that the two were dating in real life. However, the actor soon dismissed the rumours. In an interview, he said, ‘Almost every fan I come across asks me when you guys will get married. In the initial days, we were glad that it helped us with our promotional activities. At one point, it started bothering us personally. I am a sport about all the gossip and rumours, but the people around us are not’.