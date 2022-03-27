High capacity hydropower plant pipeline explodes due to heavy rain in Assam; 3 killed

Amid heavy rains, at least three people have been reported dead after a high-powered water pipeline exploded in Dima Hasao district of Assam. All those killed in the crash were employees of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation. The deceased has been identified as Nipco employees- Anupam Saikia (35), an assistant engineer, Jayant Hazarika (59), a senior manager and Demraj Johari (30), a contract worker.

Reportedly, the water pipeline is part of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, and the explosion was caused by the flow of excess water in the pipe. The water level continues to rise mainly due to heavy rains. As a result, water begins to enter the pipe, which called for an accident.

Also read: Pune: Ola S1 pro electric scooter catches fire; Company initiates investigation

The 100-megawatt high-speed hydropower project was built on the Kopili River. The incident took place there as a result of an explosion at 11:30 am. Notably, Nipco authorities have informed that heavy rains have started in Meghalaya, and it has affected a wide area in Assam. The water level of many rivers in Assam has risen, and in many places there are stones in the river water. As a result, the water pressure in the pipeline was increasing, which resulted in the accident.