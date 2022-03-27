KKR grabs 6 wicket victory over CSK in IPL 2022 opener match

In the IPL 2022 season opener match, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, on Saturday, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Invited to bat, CSK got off to the worst possible start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) in the first over. CSK were then reduced to 61 for five before MS Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja’s (26) late blitz took them to a respectable total. For KKR, Umesh Yadav took two wickets while Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell picked a wicket each. Dhoni scored an unbeaten half-century to provide CSK, which was led by Jadeja, with a respectable total of 131/5, after they faced an early loss of wickets.

Chasing a target of 132, KKR crossed the line with six wickets and nine balls to spare. Ajinkya Rahane played a fine knock of 44 off 34 balls before Sam Billings and Shreyas Iyer’s late cameos helped KKR chase down the target with ease. CSK will now be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next clash on March 31 while KKR will be going up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 30.

Brief score: Chennai Super Kings (Dhoni 50*, Jadeja 26*; Umesh Yadav 2/20) vs Kolkata Knight Riders 133/4 (Rahane 44, Billings 25; Bravo 3/20).