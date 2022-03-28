Date of annual Amarnath yatra announced: Know the dates and other details

Srinagar: Shri Amarnath Shrine Board Chairman and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced the schedule of annual Amarnath yatra. The pilgrimage to the mountain shrine will begin on June 30 and the 43-day long yatra will conclude on August 11 .

The online registration for the yatra will begin on April 11. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has decided to start yatra from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes simultaneously. Only 10,000 pilgrims will be allowed in a day on each route, excluding those traveling by helicopter.

People aged between 13 to 75 will only be allowed to participate. Any woman who is more than six weeks pregnant will not be authorized to register for the yatra. Pilgrims can register for the yatra by visiting https://jksasb.nic.in/register.aspx to register.