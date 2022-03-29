By the end of March, WhatsApp will no longer be available on these devices

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app with billions of daily active users from all over the world. The messaging app is compatible with the majority of smartphones on the market today, although the platform occasionally becomes useless due to software versions that have become outdated or obsolete to the firms.

And WhatsApp is making it plain that from March 31 onwards, any phone running any Android, iOS, or KaiOS versions will be unable to utilise the messaging software.

WhatsApp has provided the information on its FAQ website, giving us a clear sense of which versions would no longer support WhatsApp after this date.

Android Phones: WhatsApp will cease operating if your phone does not have Android 4.1 or above. You will need a phone number or an SMS number to validate your account.

iOS Phones: Users of iPhones running iOS 10 or later will be able to utilise WhatsApp on their devices. Apple is presently selling iOS 15, which is compatible with iPhones that are three to four years old. WhatsApp advises against using jailbroken iPhones.

KaiOS: WhatsApp requires KaiOS version 2.5. JioPhone and JioPhone 2 are among the devices that are supported.

Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, and Motorola are among the brands represented on Meta’s official list. Here are the phones that no longer support WhatsApp.

LG: LG Optimus F7, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 II Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, LG Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II , Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q

Motorola: Motorola Droid Razr

Xiaomi: Xiaomi HongMi, Mi2a, Mi2s, Redmi Note 4G and HongMi 1s

Huawei: Huawei Ascend D, Quad XL, Ascend D1, Quad XL and Ascend P1 S

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2 and Galaxy Core

WhatsApp makes these updates on a regular basis, ensuring that its app is up to speed with the newest technology. It also removes outdated Android or iOS versions that are no longer supported from the list.

WhatsApp continues to introduce new updates to customers using the most recent Android and iOS versions. It uses the beta version, which is only available to a restricted group of users, to test new features on a regular basis.