2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Srinagar; One carrying media ID

Srinagar: Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF) have been killed in an encounter that began in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on early hours of Wednesday. Both the terrorists were involved in several recent terror crimes including civilian killings, said Inspector General of Police Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir police added that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered. One of the terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who have been killed in an encounter in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on Wednesday, was carrying an Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir said.