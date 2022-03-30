Anushka Sharma shares goofy BTS video from shooting set | See post

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma never fails to entertain her fans and followers with pictures and videos she shares from her daily routine and shooting, and this time was no exception.

On Wednesday, Anushka shared a behind-the-scenes video from one of her shoots Instagram handle, where she can be seen having fun in front of the camera. The actor donned a beige coloured crop top with the same coloured pants and left her short hair open with minimal makeup.

Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka will be seen making a comeback after a break of almost 3 years with Jhulan Goswami’s biopic named ‘Chakda Xpress’. The movie will focus on the hardships and challenges the cricketer had to face to make a place in the world of cricket.