Tamil Nadu man builds a temple in memory of his dog

In the Melur district of Madurai, it is still believed that the Kanchivanam god was accompanied by a dog. Hence, a statue of a dog can be found in the shrine of the Kanchivanam temple.

On the other hand, dogs have long been a popular pet among Tamils and people all over the world. Therefore, it is no surprise that humans built memorials for their four-legged pals. A retired government employee has built a temple for his late closest buddy, a dog named Tom, at his property in the Sivaganga district.

Muthu (82) shared 11 years with Tom until the dog died in January 2021 due to health concerns. Following this, the old man decided to build a tiny shrine at Bramanakurichi, near Manamadurai, for his late companion. He spends Rs 80,000 of his funds to create a marble statue of his buddy. Muthu used to think of his dog as a member of his family.

On Tuesdays, Fridays, and other auspicious days, pujas are done at the Tom temple, accompanied by food and flowers. Even though he is battling health issues, the 82-year-old is now paying tribute to the dog monument with the aid of his sons. The statue, which was erected with the aid of Tom’s photographs shot by Muthu’s sons and relatives, was unveiled in January this year. Muthu feels that by doing so, he will be able to keep the link he had with his pet and closest friend forever.