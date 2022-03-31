Bengal Govt lifts Covid restrictions amid declining cases; masks to continue

Kolkata: In the wake of the overall decline in the total caseload and positivity rate and overall improvement in the situation, the West Bengal government revoked COVID-19 restrictions in the state on Thursday.

‘It is hereby notified that as currently in force by the aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitization of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders’, the state government said in an official release.

According to the government, employers, management bodies, owners, and supervisors of all offices, establishments, and workplaces are responsible for providing all COVID safety measures, including regular sanitization of workplaces and COVID applicable norms. The state government also instructed the district administration, police commissionerates and local authorities to ensure strict compliance with health and hygiene protocols and advisories on COVID appropriate behaviour.