For the first time, the airport breaks all records by handling 92 flights in a single day!

On Tuesday, 92 flights were operated at Srinagar International Airport for the first time since its inception, according to authorities on Wednesday. The airport has seen an all-time high in tourist traffic during the last two days. On Monday, the Srinagar International Airport handled 90 planes. With 15,014 people landing and departing from the airport on that day, the overall number of passengers was the most ever. On Tuesday, there were 13,538 people arriving and departing from the airport.

The increase in tourist traffic is notable given that the airport, by design, can only accommodate less than 7,000 people per day. In addition, the month of March had the highest number of visitor arrivals in Kashmir Valley, shattering a ten-year record. The Jammu and Kashmir tourist administration has been marketing Kashmir tourism around the country and has planned a number of spring festivities in the coming weeks.

‘On March 28, we handled 45 arriving aircraft with 7,824 passengers and 45 leaving flights with 7,190 passengers’. It was the biggest day in our history, with 90 flights and 15,014 passengers. ‘And this is only the start of the summer schedule,’ said Kuldeep Singh, Director of Srinagar International Airport. The Srinagar airport authority now has nine parking spaces, with six more on the way. The planes will be able to park in 15 different locations.